Like I was saying, my suddenly rich (thanks to me I should remind) best friend Lester had just gone to his wife whom private detectives located in a Williamsport, Pa., motel, thousands of miles from their planned, Atlanta destination. She simply disappeared down an exit as Les watched helplessly in his rear-view.
She screamed, “Keep him away from me; he’s trying to kill me!” forcing Les to leave, but not before leaving an open-end account for the motel owner to “Make sure she gets anything she might need.”
Back in Atlanta, he eventually met and fell for a dental hygienist named Patti during a golf weekend in Myrtle Beach. He brought her home during one of our mutual visits and they treated me to a steak dinner. I found a photo the other day with me and Patti posing by Les’ Cadillac afterward.
Finally, a call from the motel owner, “Your wife was hit by a car crossing the street to her room.” Les dutifully returned and her prolonged hospitalization symbiotically afforded a schizophrenia diagnosis. Life was repaying Les for his devotion, but what about Patti? The heart loves who the heart loves.
Both back home one summer, old buddy Sam Rullo threw a pig roast party for us. That’s when Les revealed the details of his tortured double life. Next thing I heard months later, Les called Patti to learn she had inexplicably changed her number and her boss refused to disclose information.
Again Les turned to a private detective, but while seeing a sought-after therapist, she emphatically told him, “Do not attempt to contact her again. That door closed and you won’t like what’s on the other side.”
She also had some wacky treatment for his business-related stress: “Before you go to sleep each night, watch an episode of the Andy Griffith Show.”
I eventually got it that what you feed your mind before slumber will be digested accordingly. An innocent, simpler time was put on. Les’ subconscious menu.
I did not want to turn this into a four-parter, but the story wants what the story wants. In closing, Les finally sold those Georgia BKs and returned to our home area, reuniting with his wife Barb, now recovering with lifetime medication. I’d go back home and after a night out with Les and friends, I’d occasionally stay the night with Les, Barb and their new Bassett Charlie. Nothing was ever spoken, at least in my presence, about those lost years and Myrtle Beach Patti.
In late ’05, I was home for my own heartbreak. My beloved sister Wanda was on her hospice deathbed, holding on till little brother arrived to say goodbye. Just she and I in the room that late night, I clutched her hand and made a little “inside joke,” thinking she’d have no way of hearing. She squeezed my hand, her face transformed into the most angelic smile, and then she was gone. The memory is tormenting, yet I cherish it.
But enough about me and mine; this is about Les and his. The unlikely, bittersweet finale promises to leave you open-mouthed, if not downright agog.
