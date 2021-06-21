During a recent NPR program, a speaker made the point that people who call for “small” government should really be campaigning for “more efficient” government. “It’s not the size,” he said, “but the efficiency that matters.”
Being someone who talks back to such bright-eyed optimists, I said, “Good luck with that.”
Efficient? It’s extraordinarily difficult with governments at any level, simply due to the nature of the beast. Yet, government offices can be agile with their resources – growing or rolling back as circumstances warrant.
One big detriment to efficiency is the ease with which a manager can find reasons to expand and the pressure on him or her to do so. In fact, it’s so common that it has a name – empire building.
Government offices of almost any type or size seem to simply beg for empire builders. The system rewards them. At the same time, sadly, it almost inevitably penalizes efficiency.
It’s the pesky nature of efficiency, a practice that Webster defines as: “capable of producing desired results with little or no waste (as of time or materials).” In my experience that means being able to pivot and adjust to changing needs and situations. In practice it also means retooling existing employees and restructuring materials (e.g. space, tools, etc.) to meet the new challenges. If that’s not possible, it means replacing people and investing in new materials.
Which is where the rubber meets the road. Our experience in the last few decades indicates that reaching toward efficiency usually includes cutting personnel and investing in more technology. It means eliminating office space and training remaining personnel in the use of new tools, current technology and best practices.
Once we begin that process, which works more or less smoothly in the private sector, we also realize savings in support staff and in space rental and maintenance. Efficiency.
Great for private industry. Difficult in the public sector, and I’m talking about us.
This is nothing new or earth-shattering, but it is particularly relevant right now because our county commissioners are engaged in examining budget requests and determining how to spend our federal bonanza.
Their decisions will impact how we go on in the next year, what services will remain, what will be cut, what will be added.
Their problems? Reduce personnel at the county level and the voters (who include the families/friends of those declared redundant) might decide they don’t need quite so many elected officials. God forbid.
Alternately, trying to retrain people adds to a budget line, while adding new technologies and practices causes angst at multiple levels. Which is just for openers. It’s a tough exercise but an important one, budgets being a critical measure of efficiency.
You might say that this exercise exposes how effectively our officials can manage resources – human, technical and physical – to meet mission. That mission being, as the NPR speaker said, a small but, above all, efficient government.
Something particularly important in this post-COVID period of federal government handouts and shrinking resources.
Government is not an efficiency organization; it is a compliance organization.
