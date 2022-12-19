To the editor:
We were glad to finally see a story featuring Nina Webber’s recent hunting adventure in Wapiti. But the expedition itself and the Enterprise’s delay in reporting it were more disconcerting.
To re-cap: While hunting elk in the semi-rural/residential community of greater Wapiti, Republican National Committeewoman, two-time losing candidate for House District 24, and outspoken gunophile Webber was charged by the Park County sheriff with reckless endangerment.
It seems that in the early hours of Nov. 30, Webber allegedly sent bullets flying around the ears of a nearby local ranch manager and his wife, who were forced to duck for cover behind a vehicle.
Now the elk herd targeted by Webber and her party is just down the road from where we live. They migrate up to the high country in spring, and overwinter in the Wapiti Valley. Most days, they’re visible from the highway, standing stolidly in the snow and howling wind – a cheering spectacle/presence/testimony-to-resilience for us and our neighbors.
And while hunting for food is one thing, shooting fish in a barrel is another.
The details of this sorry incident were first reported (Dec. 8) in the Powell Tribune, where a second story ran on Dec. 13. The Cowboy State Daily published it online on Dec. 12, and the Casper Star-Tribune picked it up on Dec. 13. It wasn’t until Dec 15 – two weeks after the event – that the Cody Enterprise published an account.
Far be it from me to offer suggestions to Nina Webber, but here’s one for the Enterprise: How about reporting actual news, even at the risk of alienating local mini-celebrities and curtailing your usual stellar coverage of school dance events, theatrical performances and sports?
The upside would be that the Enterprise might avoid getting scooped by the competition on events that happen right in Cody’s own backyard.
(s) nina parker
Wapiti
(2) comments
Once again..in color..information about incidents like these are directly related to which "party" one belongs to. It has been that way in Wyoming since before statehood.
It's widely accepted that if you want good timely news about Powell, you will find it in that week's Powell Tribunes .
If you want good timely news about Cody, you will also find that in the Powell Tribune...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.