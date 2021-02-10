To the editor:
Why are the Republican representatives going after U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney?
She had the courage to vote her conscience, which was the right thing for her to do. I am thankful for her strength and intelligence. We should be showing her our support, and certainly not condemnation.
(s) Bob Goodyear
Cody
