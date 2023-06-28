Brian's column.jpg

George Richard surrounded by mounts and hides in the Richard Taxidermy Shop. c1910. Notice the sleeping dog [non-taxidermized] sleeping at his feet. (Photo by F.J. Hiscock)

The taxidermy profession has deep roots in the Cody area. Many of the earliest sportsmen visiting the Absarokas and Big Horn Basin were intent upon preserving the life-like qualities of the animals they secured for display in homes, ranches and museums.

Next month Will Richard will be inducted as a historical member of the Taxidermy Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held on July 22, 2023, during the National Taxidermists Association award show in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The election for new nominees is held every two years. To read about the 4 new THOF members, visit http://taxidermyhalloffame.org.

