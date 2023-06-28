The taxidermy profession has deep roots in the Cody area. Many of the earliest sportsmen visiting the Absarokas and Big Horn Basin were intent upon preserving the life-like qualities of the animals they secured for display in homes, ranches and museums.
Josh Deane, the early cowboy mail-carrier of the Big Horn Basin, found a lucrative side-hustle in transporting bison and elk trophies to and from distant taxidermists for wealthy hunters spending part of the year hunting and exploring the Stinking Water country. But good quality taxidermy was often difficult to find on the frontier. Only recently had the practice begun to transition from a quirky hobby to a legitimate occupation for serious and creative professionals.
During the 19th-century, practitioners of taxidermy adopted technical processes, established specialized standards, created professional networks and achieved mainstream notoriety. The availability of new chemicals allowed taxidermists to actually achieve long-term preservation of animal hides, while before most fur mounts succumbed to infestation or insect attack in little more than a decade.
Whereas taxidermy specimens were once crudely stuffed with straw and mangled into the rough likeness of an animal, later taxidermists made great strides to refine and standardize the mounting process to fashion more lifelike specimens.
But the ability to preserve hunting trophies for both domestic and museum collections also precipitated problems for local wildlife populations. As taxidermists were able to produce better quality products, the demand for taxidermy grew exponentially, and by the early 1900’s a new type of market hunting and poaching begin to have a visible impact on Wyoming wildlife, especially elk.
To meet the booming demand for game specimens, many local hunters began shooting large trophies just “to satisfy the mania for good heads.” These hunters sold the antlers and hides to local taxidermists, who could in turn sell the finished mounts to wealthy folks back east looking for large heads to decorate their walls, or natural history museums eager to expand their collections.
While Wyoming residents often liked to blame this head-hunting behavior on nonresidents, it was clear the real culprits were those in the best position to easily pinpoint the largest trophies. As Game Warden D.C. Nowlin commented in 1906, “Formerly all residents hunted primarily for meat, but the recent unparalleled demand for game specimens — raw and mounted — has wrought a very great and harmful change. Many, if not an actual majority, of resident hunters, during the past season, were intent upon killing the males (especially elk) and naturally selected the largest heads. Already a shortage of bulls amongst the elk has been remarked by nearly all hunters.”
A number of early Cody residents made a living in the booming taxidermy trade. R.F. Mullens, Fred Chase, W.F. Wittich and brothers Will and George Richard were all well-known taxidermists in the early days of Cody.
Will Richard started his Richard Taxidermy Shop on Sheridan Avenue in 1906. Before moving to Wyoming, he had won the right to become the State Taxidermist of New York while working on specimens for the New York State Museum in Albany. Will created exclusive trophy molds designed from his own field measurements and time studying animals in their natural environment. Many of his original forms were still being utilized decades later.
Will Richard soon started collaborating with his brother George. The two talented siblings went on to create one of the most long-lived taxidermy menageries in Wyoming. Their dedication to the craft has been preserved by later taxidermists who have carried on the tradition of producing exceedingly creative and life-like animal scenes.
Next month Will Richard will be inducted as a historical member of the Taxidermy Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held on July 22, 2023, during the National Taxidermists Association award show in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The election for new nominees is held every two years. To read about the 4 new THOF members, visit http://taxidermyhalloffame.org.
