Helen Cody Wetmore, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s sister, had a few things to say about her famous brother in her 1899 biography about him, “Last of the Great Scouts.”
After reading some tall and some not-so-tall tales that Buffalo Bill wrote, Wetmore wrote about his poor spelling and lack of punctuation. Cody replied, “Life is too short to make big letters when small ones will do; and as for punctuation, if my readers don’t know enough to take their breath without those little marks, they’ll have to lose it, that’s all.”
Some claim all those commas and colons are the purview of the author. I like that idea, but I also understand that it’s probably efficient for everyone who writes to use semicolons consistently, for example. On the other hand, it might be nice to insert that half-colon, half-comma wherever I see fit.
Until the 18th century, punctuation’s purpose was to aid folks in reading text aloud. Later, it became a mechanism to ensure the passage made sense when read silently – which I think is the same thing, but with the volume in the “off” position.
This is where I think the so-called rules of punctuation have a stranglehold on authors. For instance, maybe that mandatory comma simply doesn’t look right or sound right in a particular paragraph. The comma that follows a state or a date in running text is a case in point. Does it really look that good in, “We drove to Cody, Wyoming, on July 4, 2021, and went to the rodeo”?
And perhaps that sentence that looks like a question really isn’t as in, “Why can’t you tone down that noise!”
Believe me, when my mom uttered these words, she wasn’t expecting an answer.
Then again, could it be that what we really need is a few more punctuation marks?
I’m guessing that’s how the semicolon came to be; it indicated a pause a bit longer than a comma, but shorter than a colon. I also really like Spanish with those upside-down question marks or exclamation points at the beginning of a sentence. That way, I can gear up for what’s coming in the meaning of the sentence.
It would also be nice to have a symbol that indicated real angst – something to take the place of a horde of exclamation points at the end of a sentence (!!!!!!!). Maybe an exclamation point with a bracket behind it ([!]) would do the trick. Or what about a mark for that question/exclamation combo as in “Wasn’t that the absolute best pizza you ever had?!?!?!?”?
Perhaps the popular emojis could serve the same purpose as additional punctuation marks – a smiling face here, a crying face there. Surprisingly, this isn’t a new idea. Typographical emoticons were published in 1881 by the U.S. satirical magazine Puck, and in 1912, Ambrose Bierce, author of the satire The Devil’s Dictionary, proposed “an improvement in punctuation – the snigger point … It is written thus \___/! and presents a smiling mouth. It is to be appended, with the full stop, to every jocular or ironical sentence.”
Hmmm. A snigger point, eh? Now that’s what I’m talking about.
Even Buffalo Bill would be on board with that.
