To the editor:
Our celebration of Independence Day, July 4th is fast approaching.
Cody has the distinction of hosting the celebration in our county. With that in mind I believe it would behoove us to reflect on the purpose of our founding documents, the Declaration of Independence and the following Constitution of the United States.
The departure from tyrannical English dominance was not done in a closet and was undertaken with the full knowledge that failure would mean death and vengeance upon the families of the framers and the colonies. As the Declaration states, the States had no choice. Either endure tyranny endlessly or revolt and begin a new political institution, the United States of America.
Our Constitution lays out how that new institution is to operate. The Preamble states the goal of the Constitution. Each one relies on the premise: “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness – That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men.”
I find myself in the present situation that I will celebrate our Independence Day but with the knowledge that my God-given rights have been diminished during my lifetime.
“All Men are created equal” has been skewed out of recognition to its original meaning.
“Equal Justice under the Law” inscribed on the front entrance of the Supreme Court building is a noble aspiration, but is a reality today?
In 2020, because of a feared virus, I could not worship in the way I was accustomed to without being disobedient to federal, state and local officials, with fear of reprisals, even though the Bill of Rights states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
Why are bureaucrats able to limit our freedoms? Have a blessed July 4th.
(s) Auggie mcbroom
Meeteetse
