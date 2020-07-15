When Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and State Auditor Kristi Racines were elected, they promised transparency and openness in government. Apparently the City of Cody did not get the memo until late last week.
During the past three months of this year, the city spent $154,108 on credit card payments with no other published explanation to taxpayers than “Material, Supplies and Services” in April and June and “N95 mask COVID” in May.
Cody taxpayers are going to demand more transparency and accountability for those expenditures if they are going to vote themselves a 1-cent sales tax increase in November.
By lumping all credit card expenditures under one line item, the city is following the letter of the law, but certainly not the spirit of the law, a law which was intended to provide accountability.
Voters, at least in the city, want to be assured their money is being spent wisely. Is any city employee’s brother getting a sweetheart deal? Is money being spent locally? Are vacations being paid for with the city’s credit card?
We don’t believe at this time any city expenses are untoward, but it certainly would help the city to inform taxpayers where and on what the city is spending taxpayer dollars.
After questioning several city officials last week regarding the lack of accountability and transparency, city officials, to their credit, quickly responded with a new online program called “Clearly Cody” in an attempt to provide a format to access information more easily. (See Letter to the Editor from city administrator Barry Cook below.)
We are certainly not against the use of a credit card, but taxpayers are going to want to know what was purchased.
A June 16, 2020, memo from the city’s Administrative Services department stated that by using the credit card program, the city realized $2,300 per year in savings through decreased advertising costs, postage, supplies, fewer checks and finance charges. The amount of savings on advertising costs was not delineated.
Saving $2,300 seems great. However, a $2,300 savings out of the city’s almost $32 million budget for FY20-21 is .00725% of the budget ... less than 1/100th of one percent.
We appreciate the city being fiscally conservative and attempting to save money, but that small percentage of the overall budget is a tiny price to pay for transparency.
Cody voters like to know how their tax dollars are being spent.
In the past, voters have rejected general purpose taxes but have accepted specific-use taxes.
The cities in Park County and the county need the additional 1-cent general purpose tax to function, but if the measure fails this November, a great deal of blame can be placed on the lack of transparency and accountability.
And what better place than Wyoming to remind everyone both inside and outside of government that the government at all levels is intended to improve, not control, the lives of its citizens. The disappearance of this ideal in public service...where that very term has gained an ironic tint...is responsible for much of the divisiveness and cynicism afoot today.
