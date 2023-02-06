Some days, I simply get up on the wrong side of the bed.
I’m not sure how that’s even possible, or if it makes any difference. I suppose the point is that some mornings start off poorly and just get worse as the day wears on. From my first blink at the morning light on those days, I can already tell.
On days like this, my pet peeves become even more bothersome — some I’ve shared from time to time in this space. For example, those vehicles with turn signals that never seem to stop blinking — or drivers who never use them in the first place — are far more annoying on a day when I wake up agitated from the get-go.
Shoppers who leave their grocery carts in the middle of the store’s aisles so others can’t get by really annoy me on days that start with a growl. After all, shopping is like driving, people: There are other folks on the road.
One of the hardest situations to deal with on a day like today is described by the late New York Post columnist Earl Wilson who wrote, “One way to get high blood pressure is to go mountain climbing over molehills.” When I’ve awakened to a day started on the wrong side of the bed, I don’t have the heart for the “mountains out of molehills” drama — like the West Coal Pilers vs. the East Coal Pilers.
Years ago, a preacher friend of mine shared this story. It seems there was a church many years ago that installed a coal furnace. The entire congregation was just giddy as they looked forward to finally having some real heat for their worship service.
Trouble started when the first delivery of coal arrived to stoke the furnace. It was a hefty shipment, and the pile was unloaded on the west side of the church building. That Sunday, a company of churchgoers was astounded to see the pile of black stuff ruining any curb appeal. They were downright peeved and insisted the coal pile be moved to the east side of the building.
So, a dutiful bunch of church elders moved the coal pile to the east side of the building. On the next Lord’s Day, another whole party of parishioners was shocked that their view of the mountains was now hidden behind the black stuff. They demanded it is moved again.
The fight was on. On the one hand, the East Coal Pilers didn’t want their mountain view obscured. On the other hand, the West Coal Pilers didn’t want the unsightly mass to be visible from the street. How could the parishioners reach agreement?
As it turns out, some members didn’t wait to find a solution and stopped attending church altogether. Friends ceased kibitzing in the produce aisle. Neighbors quit watching each other’s kids. Families never picnicked together again.
So, a pile of coal split the congregation right in two, and the West Coal Pilers and the East Coal Pilers parted ways. Who knew that a coal pile was really a molehill that became a huge, divisive mountain?
My point is this: On a day when my pet peeves seem insurmountable, grocery cart pushers, turn signal ignorers and anyone who wants to make a mountain out of a molehill should consider this fair warning.
