“It’s deja vu all over again.” Kind of a strange phrase, repetitive, obvious but understandable, humorous and perhaps poignant. Do you know who said it first? I am going to tell you.
Lorenzo Pietro Berra grew up in a neighborhood known as the Hill, an Italian part of St. Louis, Mo. He was a natural when it came to baseball. He had a habit of sitting cross-legged on the ground with his arms folded. A friend joked that sitting like that made him look just like an East Indian yogi and the name stuck.
Yogi had just started his minor league assignment with a New York Yankees affiliate when the United States got involved in WWII. In 1944 a 19-year-old Yogi was serving aboard the USS Bayfield, supporting the American landings at Utah Beach in Normandy. However, Yogi’s career was back on track shortly after the war when he was called up to the Majors in 1946. He would pursue a 19-year career as a player. He would be named an All-Star 18 times and would catch the only perfect game in World Series history in 1956. His career would culminate with his induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
You would think that safe return from a war and incredible baseball ability were enough blessings for this boy from the Hill in St. Louis, but Yogi had another talent. During his careers as both a player and a manager he would be interviewed by the press. He had a way of expressing his thoughts that was unlike anybody else. His statement might sound simple at first, maybe even contradictory. But upon examination, a gentle wisdom is exposed and his words say so much more than when first spoken. Not only do his quotes ring true about the game of baseball, they do about all other aspects of the human condition. Consider some of these gems.
On baseball: “Baseball is 90 percent mental. The other half is physical.” And, “So I’m ugly. I never saw anyone hit with his face.”
On finance: “A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.”
On navigation: “You have to be careful if you don’t know where you are going because you might not get there.”
On hotels: “The towels are so thick there I could hardly close my suitcase.”
On weather: “It ain’t the heat, it’s the humility.”
On accomplishment: “I always thought that record would stand until it was broken.”
On popular restaurants: “Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.”
On low attendance at the ballpark: “If people don’t want to come out to the ballpark, nobody’s going to stop them.”
Even though he was a superstar ball player, he still was a humble man. One of his quotes describes that best. “I never said most of the things I said.”
I will close with two more of his nuggets “It ain’t over, ’til it’s over.” But then “It gets late early out here.”
