Every so often, I see a survey that ranks occupations in America based on the degree to which they are hazardous – like loggers, pilots, derrick workers, roofers, linemen, farmers and the like.
Usually within the same genre are also studies that evaluate the stress component of jobs – like first responders, healthcare workers, pilots, teachers, reporters and social workers. But I have yet to see listed in any of these studies for what I consider the most stressful, the most hazardous occupation of all: Marriage.
Wait a minute: Since when is marriage an occupation? Merriam-Webster defines occupation as “an activity in which one engages; the principal business of one’s life.” Doesn’t the whole wedded bliss thing fit right in there? For 50 years, I have to say that nothing has been more engaging or more the “principal business of our lives” than that day-to-day relationship with the one called “spouse” – in this case, Husband Carl.
Hazardous? How about having to entrust one’s daily healthcare to a rookie after a life-changing injury? Stressful? How about the time when efforts to stop a rampant nosebleed meant calling an ambulance at midnight?
And this doesn’t even consider those stressors with kids and grandkids through the years.
Yes, this week we’re celebrating our Golden Anniversary, and after 50 years, I have to say that marriage is not for the faint of heart. It’s no wonder those traditional wedding words have the caveat, “Marriage is not to be entered into likely.” No kidding.
Clearly, marriage is one serious responsibility.
Marriage is very hard work – even with the most well-matched individuals in the most ideal circumstances. Some would say that lesser people just bail out and get divorced. I wouldn’t say they’re lesser people; they’re simply tired.
As I think back on 50 years, cliches roll off the tongue. Where did the time go? Sometimes, it seems like only yesterday when we had a kindergartener and a toddler at home.
How did we survive: 14 moves – nearly all in the first 12 years of marriage? Building three houses? Losing our parents? Having an empty nest? Learning the roles of the caregiver and the disabled?
Some folks might wonder how we’ve managed to stay together for 50 years. I suppose it’s simply that we didn’t like the alternative. In truth, it isn’t always easy to put a finger on why some people survive years and years together. Actually, the term is more like “unfathomable” or “snowball’s chance in Hades.” And we should know: With our 50th wedding anniversary, it looks like folks have finally stopped saying, “It’ll never last.”
I personally like humorist Odgen Nash’s take on wedded bliss:
“To keep your marriage brimming
With love in the wedding cup:
Whenever you’re wrong admit it;
Whenever you’re right, shut up.”
Certainly, there are no guarantees where wedded bliss is considered. That being said – like most important things in life – marriage should be given its due consideration. It’s a big commitment that requires every ounce of attention and resolve. German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe seems to have said it best when he wrote, “Love is an ideal thing, marriage a real thing; a confusion of the real with the ideal never goes unpunished.”
No wonder they call marriage work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.