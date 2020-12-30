To the editor:
In late spring, a group of us from a variety of churches got together and pooled money to provide help for those hardest-hit by COVID-19 disruptions. Since its conception, many individuals and businesses in Cody have also contributed to this fund. Thus far, we have received 93 applications for assistance and have been able to grant assistance in approximately half of those cases.
I recently received the following text: “I just wanted to tell you that the COVID-19 Relief funds were received and cashed by our landlord ... We were able to stay in our home and decorate for Christmas this year because of the help provided. Thank you so much.”
If you know someone who lives in the Cody-Powell area, is struggling financially, and their need is directly related to loss of employment or other expense that is specifically COVID-19 related, please encourage them to go online to CodyCovid.org and see if we can help. One can also go to the websites for St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Christ Episcopal Church, or First Presbyterian Church in Cody to find the link for the website.
No cost, no strings attached, just neighbors helping neighbors.
(s) Pat montgomery
Pastor, First Presbyterian Church
