To the editor:

(2) comments

Stuart Mitchell

Unfortunately, Chief Baker, the actions of YOUR police as of late has not 'boosted morale and reinforced' the public in which you serve. 29 good (I use that word loosely) cops + 1 bad cop = 30 bad cops. This letter to the editor is just another one of your dances around the subject of officer Stinson and we all know it!

Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

Lucky for you that National Police Week came just before that Officer Blake Stinson debacle cast huge shade on the entire Cody PD...

