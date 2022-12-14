To the editor:

Maurice MOE Belkin

these gearheads have locked up a federal highway for the own use much too long. Lift that winter turnpike NOW

Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

There are in existence some magical contraptions which attach to the rear bumper of a pickup truck or SUV , or perhaps the 5th wheel gooseneck joint. They are a means of conveyance and have wheels . You can load a snowmobile, an ATV or an MPV which can then be magically transported down the open road, forthwith.

These contraptions are called " trailers" and work splendidly . Ever heard of them ?

Using trailers, Snowmobilers lose NOTHING by plowing open the Plug. In fact, you gain , along with the rest of us, the use of a federal primary highway that connects Livingston Montana to Cody via Yellowstone Park , yearround. Which makes any notion of connecting two snowmobile playgrounds contiguously seem trivial and exceedingly selfish . Which it is, actually. US 212 is a paved highway, not a moose trot.

Your desire to keep Cooke Pass unplowed / held hostage for the exclusive benefit of a narrow segment of the populace is based solely on Squatter's Rights , which have never been codified.

