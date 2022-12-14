To the editor:
The Cody Country Snowmobile Association would like to introduce ourselves. Our organization was incorporated in 1973. We have members throughout Park County and parts of Montana.
We maintain the Beartooth Mountain Snowmobile Trail System. We also own and maintain a Safety Shelter that is located at lsland Lake in the Beartooths. Our trail system connects to the trail system in Cooke City, Mont. With the connection of these two trail systems, we have over 100 miles of groomed or marked trails. You can snowmobile in both states on one trail.
Grooming is paid for by Recreational Trails Grants and Snowmobile User Fees,
If you like to play in the snow, cross country ski, snowshoe, fat tire bike, or dog mush, the trails are available for everybody’s use.
For some folks to say “Plow the Plug” without fully understanding the ramifications is disturbing to us. This section of MONT 272 that many refer to as “The Plug” is the only groomed snowmobile trail that connects our two trail systems. We refer to this section of WYO 212 as Trail A.
Snowmobiling in Wyoming has a very strong presence with a respective income source of over $250 million in revenue.
Plus, a very interesting point, approximately 61% of the sticker registration sales are from out-of-state users. This means folks are coming to our state to enjoy our deep powder snow and mountain terrain.
We look forward to additional dialog with folks regarding what the next few years can look like. For instance, building a new trail would be essential before plowing MONT 272 in the winter.
Thank you for allowing us to introduce ourselves. We look forward to working with all those who love the outdoors like we do.
(s) Cody Country Snowmobile Association
Cody
(2) comments
these gearheads have locked up a federal highway for the own use much too long. Lift that winter turnpike NOW
There are in existence some magical contraptions which attach to the rear bumper of a pickup truck or SUV , or perhaps the 5th wheel gooseneck joint. They are a means of conveyance and have wheels . You can load a snowmobile, an ATV or an MPV which can then be magically transported down the open road, forthwith.
These contraptions are called " trailers" and work splendidly . Ever heard of them ?
Using trailers, Snowmobilers lose NOTHING by plowing open the Plug. In fact, you gain , along with the rest of us, the use of a federal primary highway that connects Livingston Montana to Cody via Yellowstone Park , yearround. Which makes any notion of connecting two snowmobile playgrounds contiguously seem trivial and exceedingly selfish . Which it is, actually. US 212 is a paved highway, not a moose trot.
Your desire to keep Cooke Pass unplowed / held hostage for the exclusive benefit of a narrow segment of the populace is based solely on Squatter's Rights , which have never been codified.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.