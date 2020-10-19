To the editor:
Park County commissioners need to learn how to budget monthly.
As a former commissioner (2009-2012), I would like to speak to the requested additional 1% sales tax that has been placed on the ballot. Everyone should understand this is not a special purpose tax. It is a general purpose tax and the county portion will be added as general revenue to the operating budget for the commissioners to spend as they see fit. This is effectively a grab bag full of money for them to play with.
The Park County commissioners seem to have difficulty understanding the county budgeting process. To be effective, and to prevent “surprises,” budgeting must be reviewed and implemented monthly, not annually, or semi-annually, as they appear to do.
Earlier in the year, the surprise was the county was short of money, due to revenue losses. Then their next surprise was they had plenty of money for the budget year 2020-2021. However, they are still requesting an additional sales tax, with no control on spending. And, after four years, as the ballot initiative states, they will request that it be extended.
Park County is a wealthy county with a reserve fund of over $16 million, according to FY2020-2021 budget page 2 on County Clerk’s website. By year end, they anticipate moving additional $765,996 into reserves for a new total of over $17 million. All this, while asking for additional tax revenue, is another money grab.
The threat of firing employees, if they do not receive more money is very unprofessional. Therefore, I would recommend that each commissioner give up $10,000 annually of their $35,000 part-time salary. This additional $50,000 annually could go to payroll to help pay some of the salary of the hard-working employees.
As can be seen by every Park County resident, residential building growth continues to expand throughout the county, and, residential-commercial property mil levies and taxes continue to grow as mineral taxes continue to shrink. This shift in tax revenue is expected to continue as Park County continues to grow.
The commissioners do not need more revenue on the backs of the taxpayers. They need to learn how to budget and follow their budget monthly.
I voted early on this tax initiative, and I voted no.
(s) dave burke
Cody
