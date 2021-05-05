When it comes to mothers, mine was the greatest, sweetest of all, and it’s extremely rare for anyone to make such a claim. Her purity almost made Mother Teresa look like a selfish trollop, and let’s be honest, Teresa was no slouch.
Naomi Blough was a common, simple woman by most appearances, little education, never learned to drive and perfectly content to split her world between her kids and church. Her remarkable, quiet faith set her apart, and my most familiar memory of her later years was Mom in her chair with her Bible in her lap and her cat by her side. Her favorite activity was praying me out of hell.
As the youngest son, it was my implied duty to live a wild lifestyle, giving Mom purpose in staying up till I got home, worrying and praying. I came home one middle-of-the-night, and in them days there were no cellphones to lie and say “The Bible study is running a little late.” Sneaking in, I heard Mom’s voice from my bedroom speaking some foreign language.
In our Pentecostal church, “speaking in tongues” during hellfire sermons was a weird but common thing. Mom never once took part in those public spectacles, so to hear her doing so all alone in my room, seemingly just between her and God, I knew it was the real thing.
I remember thinking – and I’m paraphrasing here – my shy, attention-hating mother making up a language when all alone had to be a Holy Spirit thing. That’s the last thing I remember before fading to black. Passing out was a common thing for a dutiful, prodigal son.
She took innocent naivety to a new level. When someone mentioned the two young gals sharing public affection were probably lesbians, Mom asked in all sincerity, “Oh, they’re from Lesbania?”
George Costanza told Seinfeld, “I have never seen my mother laugh.” Naomi wasn’t a big laugher either, and only I could break her down. When they were visiting one summer, our Holiday Inn waitress brought our food and named each entree for seating reference. “Spaghetti?” “Pot roast?” And to my Dad, “Shrimp?”
With feigned outrage, I barked, “Hey, watch the name-calling. He might be short, but he’s a good man!” I watched in delighted horror as coffee shot out both of Mom’s nostrils. Even in his final years when we were at his bedside, Dad would say, “Remember when that waitress called me a shrimp and Mom shot coffee from her nose?”
She was long-suffering and sacrificial like none other. I remember a rare time penny-pincher Pop shelled out for candy bars, I wolfed mine down like the pig I was and growled why we each only got one. Mom’s unchallenged favorite was a Boyer’s “Mallo Cup.” I must have been staring and drooling, because she broke that Mallo Cup in half and handed me one without hesitancy. Take that, Mother Teresa.
I always said she was too pure for this world, and that ain’t exaggerated (Actually, ain’t ain’t a word cause my mother said it ain’t). I wouldn’t trade my memories of Mom’s 90 years for all the rice in Lesbania.
