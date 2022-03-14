I like to think I’m a well-mannered person.
I try not to pick my nose in public. I don’t talk with my mouth full – at least most of the time. I’m careful to keep my elbows off the table.
On the other hand, I’m also fairly logical. This tends to be a real problem on those days when I wax philosophical or, at the very least, when I wax, “What’s up with that?”
Sometimes where manners are concerned, I find myself in a veritable decorum dilemma. While I certainly don’t want to be considered uncouth, I also don’t want to be relegated to outdated customs. I can understand why we shouldn’t pick our nose in public – it looks disgusting. Plus, not talking with food in one’s mouth is logical since it garbles the words. Can I really be understood with cheeks full of cheese puffs?
But what is the deal with not having elbows on the table? Or wearing a hat indoors? Or covering one’s gaping mouth in a yawn? From what little I know about etiquette, there’s usually a plausible reason for the tradition of good manners.
Shaking hands is an easy one. Apparently, extending a hand shows that one is unarmed. That makes sense. I like that. The same is true for a gentleman walking next to the curb with his lady friend. Should garbage be dropped from an upper window, as in the Middle Ages, or a car whiz by on a rain-swept street in 2022, the lady is spared getting pelted.
Others are not so easy. This began to plague me, and I did some reading on the subject. So just what is the deal with elbows off the table? Seems in “the old days,” folks were so crammed together at the dinner that if their elbows landed on the table, they also landed on someone else’s plate, too.
Covering a yawn comes from the fact that one could quite literally swallow a fly – as Mom always warned. In the days of knights and banquets and grog, bathing was a luxury, and most people, well, drew flies. As one writer put it, “It’s very bad form to choke on a fly at a formal party.”
Speaking of knights and grog: The toast originated from this period of history. Such men would get together for a drink but were never quite sure if an enemy had infiltrated the merrymaking or not. To be on the safe side, they all clinked their tankards together soundly. They knew that in all the sloshing, whatever was in one man’s drink was now in everyone else’s, too – even poison!
I still was stumped about the hat indoors situation, though, and found a couple of ideas. Back in the Middle Ages, knights with their heads completely covered removed their helmets when entering a building to let everyone know who they were. Or, hats worn for work were usually grimy and dusty. Removing one’s hat meant not getting the rest of the house dirty.
Obviously, cultural shifts affect manners, but I think it’s much simpler than remembering rules. Manners expert Emily Post (1872-1960) put it this way, “Manners are a sensitive awareness of the feelings of others. If you have that awareness, you have good manners – no matter what fork you use.”
