Poets are masters with words arranged just so and rhyme tossed in now and then for effect. Then, the reader contemplates and suddenly declares, “I get it! That’s exactly how I feel,” or as one writer put it, “What has oft been thought, but never so profoundly said.”
Today, I’m pondering life in general, admittedly a popular topic for all those poets, thinkers and other writers.
F. Scott Fitzgerald (1896-1940) wrote, “Life was a damned muddle – a football game with everyone offside and the referee gotten rid of, everyone claiming the referee would have been on his side.”
Success in life for Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882) was, “To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and to endure the betrayal of false friends. To appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know that even one life has breathed easier because you have lived.”
And Mark Twain (1835 -1910) has his own Twainesque perspective, “Life would be infinitely happier if we could only be born at the age of 80 and gradually approach 18.”
Still, even with all the poetic license about life (stars, sunrises, babies laughing, cloudless skies, mountains that pierce the clouds on foggy mornings and the scent of a freshly cleaned earth after the rain), it can be downright difficult at times for some to make the case that life is worth living. The adage, “May you live as long as you want to; may you want to as long as you live” has huge implications.
For those who have always suited up for the game of life, watching from the sidelines simply won’t do. These are folks who have always interacted with life. They have to ride out to meet it – chase it down every highway, through every tunnel, along every back road and over every mountain. To do any less is just not living.
It’s the cheerleaders in that game who have their work cut out for them, How do they keep players encouraged when the turf is slick and snowy, and the score is 98 to 3 with life on their one-yard line ready to steal the ball. What’s a cheerleader to do?
November is National Family Caregivers Month with those cheerleaders in the spotlight. As the National Family Caregivers Association puts it, “No one else is in a better position to ensure continuity of care. Family caregivers are the most familiar with their care recipient’s medicine regimen; they are the most knowledgeable about the treatment regimen; and they understand best the dietary and exercise regimen.”
While those basics become routine, the hardest part of that “regimen” is the effort to raise spirits, i.e. how to make a day on the sidelines seem worthwhile. When things like getting out of bed, washing hands, maneuvering a wheelchair, using the toilet or any of the innumerable simple tasks that are anything but, cheerleaders are drawn into the dialogue, “What constitutes quality of life?”
Some days, that discussion is better left to the poets.
