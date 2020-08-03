My mother loved conspiracy theories. They provided her with explanations we would now call one-liners.
Why a 1967 gas crisis? Because the “reds” had taken control of Middle East oil production.
Why would a perfectly good Republican like Nixon be impeached? He fell out with a secret group of “commies” and Jews determined to take over our government.
Equally, Amelia Earhart never crashed her aircraft. She was captured by the “Japs.”
Mom also liked to say, “There’s nothing new under the sun.”
She was right about that, if not about her 1970s version of the “deep state.”
By the 1970s, though, I had learned a lot about how easy it is to invent and spread conspiracy theories and had stopped considering my mother gullible ... just normal.
My education began when I was transferred to Langley and met a pair of covert action warriors called the Bobbsey Twins. Why? I don’t know.
One was tall with red hair. He liked to paint rocks and give them away as paperweights. The other was short, dark and intense, and would go on to become one of the agency’s top covert action experts. Anyway, they tutored me in the bread and butter of how to formulate and use conspiracy theories in furtherance of U.S. interests.
This was during the Cold War, mind you.
“The thing is, Pat,” the tall one said, as best I can remember. He sat behind a standard government-issue desk – one strewn with rocks sporting one-worders and icons.
“The thing is, all you need is some public confusion and just enough fact to make your theory believable ... and always work in the potential nay-sayers.” The latter, he explained, would hopefully react, thereby tending to validate the existence of the conspiracy.
The only serious challenges for our cold warriors lay in where and how to plant their conspiracy theories and, then, how to propagate them.
Those problems have vanished thanks to social media and the e-world. Conspiracy theories fly about now like confetti.
Take disaster relief management as an example. Would you believe it? FEMA has been building concentration camps for use when the government declares martial law and begins its genocide pogrom.
If you buy into that, I have a 5G tower spreading COVID-19 to sell you.
Because, of course, a simple virus couldn’t create a pandemic. The Russian covert action mill tells us that the 5G towers are to be blamed. Really?
Well, reality is that so many people found this believable that there have been some 30 incidents of sabotage of 5G towers.
How about that deep state, anyway? Pollsters now guess that close to half of all Americans believe some sort of powerful, secret group exists to manipulate the federal government.
But, maybe, the pollsters are the source of the conspiracy, and...
As the red-haired covert action warrior told me, you can’t disprove a good conspiracy theory.
Best just laugh.
