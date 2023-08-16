By
Ryan
Hauck
Park County Travel Council
Executive Director
I am referencing the two articles by Stephen Dow called “Travel Council Budget Grows by $1M” and “Travel Council Enters into Partnership with Sunlight Sports.”
Unfortunately, these articles did not accurately represent the actions of the Park County Travel Council (PCTC). There are also important facts left out of these articles that are critical to understanding how PCTC operates.
The lodging tax has been voted on and passed by Park County citizens every four years since the first passage in 1987. In 2020, the tax passed in every county precinct with over 71% of the total vote. The tax is paid by visitors who stay in Park County hotels and campgrounds. By law these funds are restricted and can only be used to market our county to potential visitors. The council operates its current fiscal year on the dollars collected in the previous year.
The travel council is a fiscally responsible organization that takes pride in creating a budget based on what has already been collected, compared to what is estimated.
Lodging tax collections were down by about 12% last year due to the Yellowstone flood impact. Much of the lodging in Yellowstone was closed for several weeks following the floods. Mammoth, Canyon and Roosevelt are located in Park County and lodging tax is collected at these properties. Mammoth’s lodging was closed for over a year and just opened this July.
Lodging tax collections in Yellowstone make up a large portion of the total lodging tax collections in Park County.
This year, Park County was eligible for a grant from the Wyoming Office of Tourism through the Destination Development Fund Program. We were awarded about $600,000. This grant can be used for projects that are not eligible for regular lodging tax dollars. These additional funds are reflected in our budget but are not lodging tax dollars. The total budget has increased by around $400,000, representing a low lodging tax collection year with the addition of a grant for destination development from the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
In reference to the Destination Development Fund Program, the second article I would like to reference is titled “Travel Council Enters into Partnership with Sunlight Sports.” This partnership was first introduced to the Park County Travel Council board members during the Destination Development Fund application process. Destination development funds are allocated for projects that the lodging tax would typically not be able to fund.
The opportunity to apply for these funds was advertised in the paper, paid social media advertisements and in person at several organization meetings. There were 18 proposals, and the council funded various projects. These projects include partnerships with several organizations to help them complete projects that will enhance the visitor experience. These include two projects with Sleeping Giant, a Meeteetse revitalization project, pit toilets at the Outlaw Trail system, enhancements for Fist Full of Dirt and Project Elevate, restoration of the Heart Mountain root cellar, and the Bean Mill mural in Powell.
The hiking guide project proposed by Sunlight Sports was not funded by this grant because it could be funded with lodging tax dollars and the PCTC board wanted to focus Destination Development Funds on projects that the lodging tax could not fund. Once the fiscal 2024 budget was set, it was time to revisit this project and move forward. This project was not denied; it was delayed. The $17,000 partnership is funding the cost of producing 30 hiking guides.
The guide’s writing, photography, maps, layout, branding, editing, printing and publishing will be produced at a high professional level. This content will be used in many ways including printing individual guides, printing in a comprehensive guide book and publishing the content on our website CodyYellowstone.org. PCTC will own these assets in perpetuity.
Money has been saved by using a local vendor for this project. A similar project of this magnitude would cost between $30,000-$50,000 using an outside agency. This partnership benefits Park County by providing information to the media and non-residents looking to recreate. The board passed the motion unanimously to move forward with the project.
The purpose of the travel council is to market Park County as a destination and bring in millions of visitors every year. Our organization supports the local economy by filling restaurants, hotels, guest/dude ranches and campgrounds and offsets the tax burden for residents by $1,349 per household.
Our organization is fiscally transparent. Our meetings are always public, and the council provides an annual report to every household in the county. We are funded by a 4% lodging tax collected on overnight accommodations. This means non-residents fund us, and this money is then used to market our destination the following year.
We are proud of the good our organization does in the community. We will continue to strive to produce economic impact throughout the community through tourism.
