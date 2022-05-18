Sometimes it’s hard to discern if we’ve just been complimented or dissed.
We’ve all heard the expression, “back-handed compliment,” such as in, “I can tell you’ve lost weight. That chair didn’t even collapse when you sat down.”
Do you see what happened there? The hefty one barely had time to bask in the warm glow of the nicety before the backhand chilled him/her to the bone.
To make it even more clear, I submit an example right from my actual case files. Many years ago – to show you the extent of how many, nephew Jay and Cindy were renting a place up on Stampede – they hosted a family/friend Bible study once a week. Kay Oelschlager, and I can freely reveal her identity since if anything, she’s now too skinny, came in slightly late and I chirped pleasantly, “Hiya, Kay. Sit down and take a load off.”
As I’m pushing the chair towards her, if looks could kill, I’d have at least been in a coma. It elicited chuckles from Mike Fink and a few others present, but I fell all over myself trying to explain to Kay it’s just an expression which expresses tiredness rather than girth. I might give the same advice to a tall, angular man. Kay and I have shared laughs over the memory ever since, but at the time, you could have cut the tension with a knife. Literally!
Telling a woman she’s looking voluptuous often has that same effect these days. Where I come from, and bear in mind it’s Hollsopple, Pa., voluptuous has no meaning other than a positive one. Kind of like those cartoon magazines my preteen buddy Ricky Nemeth and I used to sheepishly buy at the drug store; the scantily clad women were drawn with a titillating curvature. We’re talking 39-21-38 – Jayne Mansfield numbers. In my universe, that kind of shapely pulchritude made my eyeballs protrude out onto my cheeks, much like in those cartoons.
Somewhere over time, even in those pre-woke days, the gals redefined the word to mean grossly obese, i.e, putting chairs in jeopardy. Today I’d no more likely compliment a woman’s voluptuosity than to ask, “Are you pregnant?” Neither is worth the risk.
Nowhere are backhanded compliments more precisely defined than in the old song, “May the bird of paradise fly up your nose; may an elephant caress you with its toes; may your wife be plagued with runners in her hose ...” On one hand, a bird of paradise hints of unbridled happiness – a Garden of Eden if you will. On the other hand, you’d have to get the damn thing out of your nose to reap any benefits much less breathe without effort.
And caress? Who doesn’t like to be caressed by a date, a pet or even in a reputable Japanese geisha house where toes-on-back are physically cathartic? But one would likely be crushed if an elephant did the caressing, no matter how well-intended.
Compliment or insult? It’s a fine, interpretative line. As far as the wife’s hosiery, though, that’s clearly off limits.
Until next time, may the unicorn of utopia lodge firmly in your colon. I mean that sincerely.
