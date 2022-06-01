Those expecting a record year for tourism-related business may be in for a bit of a disappointment.
With Yellowstone National Park celebrating its 150th anniversary, hopes are high for record numbers of tourists. That will most likely hold true.
The downside, however, is with gasoline prices soaring, there will be less money left for food, lodging, souvenirs and attractions.
The superintendents of both Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks said at National Parks Day last week in Cody they are expecting record or near-record visitation.
However, Grand Teton superintendent Chip Jenkins said both parks’ social scientists say there is no relationship between high gas prices and the number of people traveling. But travelers may not spend quite as much money during their trips.
Put simply, that means we will probably see huge numbers of tourists, but they will be careful with how they spend their money.
While there will be more competition for every tourist dollar, not all is lost.
Businesses that offer good value and good service while offering something people are looking for will still get their share of tourist dollars.
And if those in contact with tourists inform them of everything available to them right here in Cody so they don’t have to purchase more high-priced gas and might stay here another day or two, everyone benefits.
Tourists need to know of all the attractions available to them; Buffalo Bill Center of the West, gunfights, trolley tours, rodeos, Old Train Town, river rafting, music shows, Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor Center, Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, Cody Mural and on and on.
There is an old bit of wisdom for people in any kind of business that certainly applies here, “Find out what the people want and give it to them.”
John Malmberg
