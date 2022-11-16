A team-spirit type guy approached me at the dog park two weeks ago suggesting I write about our state-bound Bronc football team and I said it’d be a pleasure.
Those stampeding studs deserve some non-sports page, unorthodox press coverage and I’m just the character to do it.
I was taken back to my own high school state championship. I wasn’t a player – Mom cried it was too dangerous, thus ruining a likely pro career since in pickup games, I had the kind of tackle-eluding moves seldom seen since Walter Payton. No, I speak of the contribution made by me and best bud Donnie Eash outside the players’ locker room after the victorious championship game.
We seldom wasted a cheap opportunity, and strategically posted ourselves just outside the locker-room door as the ecstatic cheerleaders – they were smoking-hot; LuAnn Reichelt comes to mind – giddily waited for their heroes to emerge after their showers. Their purpose was to hug and jump all over each exiting player, and in-between, they were gonna need hugging practice and there were me and Donnie, sacrificing ourselves for the team.
I got more bone-crunching hugs that night than you’d see at an Italian wedding, and don’t think I didn’t keep those memories fresh long after the celebrations faded.
I listened to the Broncs championship game on the radio and even though we lost in part due to missing Luke Talich, a vital piston in the powerful engine, some player names stood out. I love how in a little berg like ours, an old codger can be linked to kids generations younger via their gene pool. I’m often asking young waitresses, “What’s your last name anyway?”
Long before the restraining order, I realize I know her father/mother/uncle. In the Enterprise Homecoming issue, I recognized many faces, twice-removed. One of the first was AJ Baustert and I thought: “Boy does HE look like his old man, Chris.”
We ran in the same circle occasionally when we were both iron-pumping specimens. Chris still is; me, not so much, but when I pay my insurance at HBI, we often reminisce about the crew, some of who are gone now, like Shawn Curtis.
On the same page, I see Remi Broussard, whose parents were good friends back in the day – father Troy, the “Ragin’ Cajun” and mother Sophie, whom I long ago nicknamed “Britalicious.”
Remi and sister Allie were just little tykes, and I always called Remi, “Rummy.” I knew it was at least one letter off, but it got me laughs, and that’s what I was about back then.
Beside Allie Broussard’s volleyball pic, I spotted cute little Kennedy Brown, whose house I was at a few years ago for our “Sports Nut of the Round Table” podcast with her father/host Ryan. In the cross country section, there’s Charlie Hulbert and I think, ”That’s gotta be Chuck and Becca’s boy.”
Chuck has tried to block it out over the years, but I once sang, on bended knee, Patsy Cline’s “I’m Sorry” to the gentle giant on karaoke night at the old Whiskey River.
So many athletes, so many parental links. And still such vivid memories of LuAnn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.