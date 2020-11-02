I have written before in this space about discovering things I never knew. For example, I always wondered why golfers could play a course over and over. At some point, wouldn’t it become too easy? How could it still be competitive?
Imagine my surprise when I learned that the holes on a golf course are routinely changed.
Watching classic westerns on TV, I noticed the cowboys’ cuffed pants. I was sure that what I was seeing wasn’t a fashion statement; cowboys are far too practical for that. Then I learned that those cuffs are perfect for holding horseshoe nails, the first mobile repair service.
And with international travel, I wondered how all those pilots and towers around the world communicated. I learned long ago that the so-called “aviation English” is the language they all must use, no matter their nationality.
These days, I continue to receive these tidbits of information through my email, internet searches or social media. I learned that if I were to spell out all the numbers, I wouldn’t use the letter “A” until I reached one thousand. Supposedly, a pickle will glow in the dark if an electric current is applied to it, and the pressure in the deepest part of the ocean is equivalent to having 50 jumbo jets piled on top of me.
Today, these tidbits are little more than brain candy.
On the day before election, I have to say the most surprising “thing I never knew” is the depths of angst that could overtake a nation. With a menacing virus, a gloomy economic outlook and a contentious election, the term “unprecedented” (“never before known or experienced”) takes on a whole new meaning.
For instance, I never knew the degree to which an individual could misconstrue a definition and then “run with it.” Folks my age are panicking about Social Security – how solid is the system and which candidates seem poised to manipulate such entitlements? This is where the fury erupts, as the cry becomes, “I paid into this fund for years; it’s my money. Don’t give me that entitlement nonsense!.”
Except that Social Security is precisely that: an entitlement. Check out Merriam-Webster where entitlement is defined as “a right to benefits specified especially by law or contract.”
Moreover, I never knew that a group suggesting “defunding police” would be accused of advocating lawlessness. I doubt there’s anyone on the planet who supports getting rid of law enforcement. Defunding isn’t the same as no funding. It’s simply suggesting that some of those monies should be earmarked for proactive crime-reduction measures such as treating mental health and addressing systemic poverty.
I also never knew that masks could become political or that experts could be routinely suspect.
Finally, I never knew that the relationships one has with family and friends could hang in the balance depending on how they voted. The divisiveness is downright scary.
On June 16, 1858, in Springfield, Ill., the Republican State Convention delegates chose Abraham Lincoln as their candidate for the U.S. Senate to run opposite Democrat Stephen A. Douglas. In his address later that evening, Lincoln included the following words, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
I guess I never knew those words could be so critical or so timely.
