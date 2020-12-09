December 7, 1941.
It’s difficult to fathom that next year will be the 80th anniversary of the day that lived in infamy. As time passes and we move further away from the momentous times in our history, the importance also fades.
We’re 240-some years away from our founding, 160-some years from the Civil War, World War I is over 100 years past. The industrial revolution began before our American Revolution.
While history books are replete with information about the who, what, when, where, how and the religious, socio-economic and geo-political reasons for the many upheavals – reorganizations, colonization, conquering, inquisitions, annihilations, subversions and other day-to-day happenings, we never seem to learn from what has come before.
A mere 80 years ago, our parents, grandparents and their generations had to shift instantly from the Depression to an assault on our soon-to-be 50th state, our military and our homeland. Isolationists wanted us to build a metaphorical wall around this large land, not worry or think about what was happening on two sides of the globe and pretend we were immune to the human tragedies unfolding.
When it became impossible to ignore the obvious, most Americans felt it their responsibility to sacrifice. Rationing of supplies like gasoline, butter, sugar, milk, meat, nylon, silk, firewood, tires and automobiles became necessary on a national scale in order to make sure the military effort was secured first.
Sacrifice was a moral and ethical imperative. Sure, there were the few naysayers, but most understood and accepted the facts and the stakes.
One wonders if sacrifice is obsolete. The vitriol about the “unconstitutionality” of asking people to do things that have proven to save lives; the continued denial the pandemic exists; the tired and dangerous lies about election results. The continued division seems so far removed from how Americans thought of the country in times past when shared needs, hopes, sacrifices were the patriotic and neighborly things to do.
Now, instead of dealing with challenges and solving problems, we can’t even agree on the problem, much less solutions. We have some standing on their soapboxes ranting about how masks infringe on their individual freedoms one minute and the next minute ranting about how women should not have the individual freedom of reproductive choice, nor the individual freedom to love whom they wish, or worship as they choose. Humans – the definition of incongruity.
The same incongruity can be seen when one flies both Old Glory and the Confederate flag at the same time and not see the absurdity of that action. Incongruity is that some can recognize and not fall victim to a fraud call or email, but still believe an election was somehow rigged or stolen. Incongruity is expecting help to come when we need it, but feel infringed upon if we’re asked to do simple things to help ourselves or others.
Sacrifice, sharing in solving common challenges and being a good neighbor are things we should all strive for together. We will and should debate many things. It’s sad we’re now debating truth, facts and pointing derisively at our neighbor rather than lending a hand.
Are sacrifice and community obsolete?
