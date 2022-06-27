To the editor:
Webster defines a role model as “a person whose behavior is imitated by others.” Role models can be either a positive or negative influence.
Negative role models can foster destructive behavior. For example, the Buffalo shooter, who murdered 10 people, believed in the “great replacement” theory.
In his manifesto, Payton Gendron laid out how this belief justified his actions. The theory can be tracked back to Theodore Bilbo (U.S. senator from 1935-1947), a self-professed racist, anti-semite and member of the KKK. Recently, political pundits and politicians, such as Tucker Carlson, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Greene, have revitalized this theory.
I guess, as in the 1940s, today’s political leaders feel compelled to generate a boogeyman in order to provide us with further reasons to hate our neighbors. On the other side, positive role models help us strive to discover our true abilities and overcome challenges. The challenge is finding the right one. In the 11th grade our class was asked to identify a role model.
I picked John Elway. Why? Because he could throw a football 60 yards. In actuality, I had silent role models that I didn’t even realize the positive influence they were having on my life. As I left for college I found myself having to make difficult decisions.
Without realizing it, I discovered asking myself “What would dad do?” or “What would mom do?” I still do that to this day. Don’t choose role models you don’t know, or haven’t even met. Choose them from a more intimate group, such as friends and family. Not politicians who produce rehearsed and sound bites. They haven’t earned or deserve your time.
True and positive role models will help guide your personal decisions during challenging times and help direct your life in a positive manner.
(s) carson davis
Cody
