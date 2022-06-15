To the editor:
Several years ago, I had the pleasure to take part in a Livestock Tour that visited some of the most progressive cattle ranches in the country.
It was a wonderful week that I will never forget as I met and listened to numerous Wyoming ranchers. I even entertained thoughts of moving to Wyoming but realized that was not realistic at my age. Besides wanting to tell you what a beautiful state you I have, I also want you to know how lucky you are to have such a courageous representative in Liz Cheney.
With her participation in the Jan. 6 Committee, she has demonstrated the integrity and bulldog tenacity to uncover the truth of what happened on Jan. 6 and the days before it.
This cannot be a pleasant task for someone who has the reputation of being one of the staunchest Republicans in Congress. She has put her political life in high peril to defend our democracy.
When the history books capture her story, she will be noted as one of the true heroes in our nation’s history. For the record I am a lifelong Republican and a former decorated Marine infantry officer who served in Vietnam.
(s) mike sommers
Copper Canyon, Alabama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.