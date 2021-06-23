To the editor:
There is an infinite world of information. Mainstream media and “authority” have declared themselves gatekeepers. If you rely on them to curate your information, you never learn 99.9% of what is out there. Omission is the biggest lie.
If you want to discover truth and future events before the herd of humanity, go to the far edge of the Internet and curate your own information.
Like the cantina in Star Wars, the far edge of the internet is a hive of scum and villainy. But it is also where Obi Wan and Luke crest the horizon first.
The far edge of the internet provides startling truths years, months, weeks and days earlier than mainstream media/authority. But it’s camouflaged by space debris. It’s up to you to sort through the spoils and find the gold nuggets.
Mainstream media/authority sorts through the spoils for you and then offers you … more spoils. They call it “facts.”
The herd tells you mainstream media/authority is the only “credible” source. A storm trooper tells you Darth Vader is the only credible leader.
It turns out that once free, we’re smart enough to curate our own information.
I invested 10,000-plus hours monitoring the edge of the internet on my website. Retired, I still research for my own enlightenment. I can tell you that since 2005, mainstream media/authority’s bias, lies, omissions and false narratives have grown exponentially more insane. There are much better, more truthful non-mainstream sources.
Until you make the time to curate your own information, everything you think you know may be wrong.
If the topic is important to you, do your own research. Become your own expert.
May the source be with you.
(s) mike johnson
Cody
We use the word "truth" in two different ways in modern American English: first to describe that which is factually or historically accurate; and second, for assertions that support our deeply-held beliefs, often despite and contrary to the first definition (this is known as confirmation bias). Journalism is about the search for the former; the bowels of the world wide web provide almost exclusively the latter.
A perfect advertisement for confirmation bias. You would fit perfectly in Cody Chit Chat. Please, do your research.
