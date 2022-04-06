To the editor:
As Earth Day (April 22) approaches, we would like to take an opportunity to acknowledge and thank a team of people who have made a significant “earth-friendly” accomplishment.
Two years ago, the Olive Glenn Golf Course Board of Directors made a commitment to recycle the empty aluminum cans that were generated by members and guests who enjoy the course and its food and beverage service. As a result, 161 33-gallon trash cans of aluminum have been taken to the Cody Recycling Center as opposed to the landfill.
Aluminum is one of the few products the Recycling Center can actually sell at a profit. As a consequence, it’s a financial win for our community as well as an environmental win.
This was accomplished through the team effort of the membership, the bar and restaurant staff, the pro shop staff and the maintenance crew – all of them awesome.
Thank you, and as a closing comment, it’s been fun and inspirational to work on this project.
As Earth Day nears, think of something you can do alone, or it’s a lot more fun with a team!
(s) Becky aus & mack provart
Cody
