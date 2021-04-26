To the editor:
I wonder how many people saw the story in the Powell Tribune about a company offering an AR-15 gun if we do business with them. Shameful. Watch the news.
This is a really disturbing situation that we all must live in such fear and carry an AR-15 gun to protect ourself. From what?
We have a good community here with less violence and this could only create more.
What has happened to our society and our lives. Why more guns?
It’s all around us and we do not wish to live like the big cities, that’s why we live here. I have for years. We do not need this military gun here. Where are these people from?
(s) opal mcGuffey
Cody
