I have said more than once that I was born in the wrong geography. I think I’m really a California girl at heart.
But more than my being geography-challenged, husband Carl has obviously been born in the wrong century. His TV viewing of choice is always classic westerns, and whenever he sees a trailer chock-full of horses headed to the mountains, he gets positively misty. It’s like Winston Churchill said, “No hour of life is wasted that is spent in the saddle.”
Back in his hunting days, Carl had all the requisite horses and tack – genuine leather stuff, though – no fuchsia or neon green bridles for this guy. He owns a custom-made “Montana slope Tom Horn” hat with a wind-string. It’s a tall thing (no wonder they were called “10-gallon” hats). That wide brim protected from the sun, and the mini-trench down the crown lets the water drain right off, just like the cowboys’ headgear of old. And no, the wind-string isn’t a “sissy thing”; one simply doesn’t want to lose one’s hat in a Wyoming gale. That’s a real cowboy for you: practical to a fault.
Over the years, Carl has gathered all kinds of cowboy tidbits. He tells me that cowboys really did cuff their pants to hold nails for horseshoeing. To protect their legs from underbrush or twigs, they also tucked their pant legs inside their boots. If a cowboy had chaps, though, he might opt not to tuck his pants in.
On many occasions, I’ve noticed that mules have interestingly coiffed tails. Carl tells me that in the “old days,” a pair of mules would have their tails cut identically. That way, when it was time to gather the team in from the field, their caretakers know which animals belonged together. Apparently, it wasn’t enough that one was brown and the other gray!
For those cowboys with “cow” as the operative word, I’ve often heard how they’d been up all night long with calving. I wondered if it only seemed like all those baby calves were born at night, or if it were a ranching fact. As it turns out, Carl reminds me that nighttime births are Mother Nature’s way of protecting newborn calves from predators.
Carl likes the cowboy-style philosophy, too. He cracks up when he hears lofty thoughts like “There is just as much horse sense as there ever was, but it seems like the horses have it all.” Or “It don’t take a genius to spot a goat in a flock of sheep”; and this one: “If you’re ridin’ ahead of the herd, take a look back every now and then to make sure it’s still there.”
The simple life of a cowboy always leads to one of Carl’s best lines, “And I bet those cowboys didn’t have to take all these drugs, either.” As a chronic sinus sufferer, a life-long asthmatic with numerous allergies and a spinal cord injury patient, Carl takes a variety of medications. On those days when taking all those pills gets him down, he’ll often announce, quite indignantly, “I sure don’t know what all those cowboys and pioneers did without all these drugs.”
To which, I reply as matter-of-factly as I can, “They died.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.