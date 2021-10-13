To the editor:
Today is the actual Columbus Day, Oct. 12, and I would like to exonerate Columbus since his memory has been viciously maligned.
Columbus was not a greedy, evil treasure seeker. There is not a shred of evidence to uphold this diabolical slander of a great man.
Primary sources about Columbus are rare. However, Solange Hertz has done the footwork for us. She posted an excellent article titled “Discovering Columbus” on May 10, 2018, which is taken from her book “On the Contrary.”
Columbus was a devout Catholic who lived an honorable and upright life and was written about in a most favorable light by his contemporaries. He knew he was not the first to reach the Americas, but he was the first to explore the Americas and claim the land for Spain.
It is a shame that lies and slander are repeated ad nauseam, not only about Columbus, but other historical figures as well. Open your eyes and do some research. Look up primary sources and try to find evidence that Columbus was an evil man. Three cheers for Columbus.
(s) leslie maslak
Cody
