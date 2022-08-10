The destructive floods around Yellowstone have isolated Cooke City beyond what natural geography already had.
While it is indeed lamentable, as one of the oldest settlements in the region, Cooke City has to some degree always been cut off from the outside world. This reality has had a major impact on the town from its very beginning.
By the late 1860s prospectors drawn to the Northern Rockies by the Montana Gold Rush were starting to disperse into the surrounding mountains, including the Absarokas and the Beartooths.
In 1869 a small party of gold seekers found promising ore in the high mountains but were attacked by Indians in the vicinity of Hoodoo Basin and fled back to civilization. Soon after a larger expedition returned and located the discovery.
The New World Mining District was formed in 1872 and the miners fashioned a primitive camp that initially went by various names: Miner’s Camp, Clark Fork City, Edelweiss and Shoo Fly.
Because the minerals were located on what was then the original Crow Reservation, which once included much of south-central Montana, little development work could be done, legally. In 1882 the old reservation boundaries were greatly reduced, opening much of the Beartooth Mountains to mining. By the end of that year prospectors had located over 1,450 claims in the New World District. Two smelters were constructed to process the gold, silver, copper and lead ore found at the mines.
With this boom in activity investors started circling. The camp was soon named after Jay Cooke, a mine investor, railroad man, and influential capitalist from Ohio. In shamelessly appealing to Cooke’s vanity, the resident miners anticipated a great deal of development, and perhaps a railroad, funded by the eponymous investor.
As an isolated mountain community, Cooke City was the typical earthy mining camp, with its share of saloons, gambling, brawls, chronic insobriety and claim jumping. What the town always lacked was women, so much so that miners sometimes pooled money to send one of their number to eastern cities in hopes of luring indigent women anxious for a new life to try Cooke City. It’s unknown how many ladies took advantage of the curious offer.
Beyond its female problems, what really plagued Cooke City was its remote location. The long distance to transportation hubs, in addition to deep and long-lasting snow, always proved a limiting factor to growth. Good ore was found, but shipping costs largely negated any profits. Despite this, gullible investors all over the world were mined by salesmen peddling Cooke City stocks.
In 1923 Caroline Lockhart wrote a profile of the luckless Cooke City miners for the Cody Enterprise: “So they go on, living on hope and bacon, dreaming of millions while the logs rot in their cabins and the timbers in their tunnels. Youth has passed, one by one they join the silent company in the barb-wire fenced graveyard on the hillside, yet the survivors remain hanging on somehow, waiting for ‘capital to take hold,’ for a railroad, for something wonderful just around the corner which every human being, subconsciously or otherwise, believes will come to him.”
Ore dumps and collapsed adits are still scattered across the mountainsides above Cooke City. The miners came and went. Hopes of a railroad have long passed. The annual snows fall and melt away. Now sightseers drop by for fleeting visits. But remote Cooke City persists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.