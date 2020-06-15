Downtown roads are just about clear of construction, the gunfighters are returning to the street by The Irma, and the Cody Nite Rodeo starts Saturday.
It may not be the same as last year’s typical summer season, but some semblance of that is taking shape.
Tourists most certainly are not in town in the same numbers as usual for June, but they’re here.
Restaurants are able to welcome more patrons with looser restrictions and other businesses aren’t as hampered as they were under the previous public health orders.
Mini golf is back in City Park, visitors ride horses behind the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and rafters are floating down the Shoshone River.
We think if you haven’t already, now is a perfect time to, safely and with social distancing, patronize our local businesses and help them weather what has been an awful storm for much of the spring.
There are very few positives in the anecdotes offered by local business owners, especially those tied to summer tourism. This summer those businesses may need to rely more on locals due to the decline in travelers.
If there were a silver lining to our topsy turvy spring, it was seeing the outpouring of support from people in town to help those in need, whether picking up groceries for someone at high risk or making facemasks for health care workers.
Now those of us who have the means to do so can help simply by patronizing our local businesses.
Heck, Stampede Parade Committee president Lee Ann Reiter said she sees a boost to the downtown economy as a key benefit of being able to hold downtown parades July 2-4.
“Go have lunch at a restaurant, go shopping and come to the parades,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.