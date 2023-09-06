You’ve probably heard about local police raiding a Kansas newspaper, conducting searches of homes and offices, and confiscating digital devices. It was traumatic. The editor’s elderly mother died the next day with the coroner calling the raid a contributing cause.
On the face of it, the raid contravened the Federal Privacy Protection Act, which protects the press from most searches. It should never have happened and probably wouldn’t have in larger places. But this was a very small town of 1,800 people where personal conflicts can blow up in a heartbeat and did. One key, it seems, a reporter had been looking into a new police chief’s background.
As it turns out, the chief appears to have had something to hide and his actions, no matter what his intentions, could well have shut the newspaper down.
Here’s where irony steps in. Small, family-owned papers are an endangered species, their numbers dwindling. In time, this one might have disappeared as well but, instead (and thanks to the raid giving it huge publicity and a certain martyrdom), it has a vastly increased circulation.
All small newspapers and the towns they serve should have such an advantage. We might be able to keep more of them. Does it matter? I googled “the importance of a press,” to see what the influencers say. They point to the free press as essential to the exercise of democratic freedoms because of reporters’ roles in investigating public offices and office holders, their coverage of important events, and their job of keeping an informed public. All true, even at the local level.
Mostly, in our own small towns, though, we barely notice the presence or absence of a newspaper. A lot of us don’t subscribe but skim copies in the coffee shops, doctors’ offices, or library. We complain a lot about coverage or lack thereof, about what is said or not, about ... yes ... whether it is worth publishing at all.
Then, along comes a civic issue—say, something like the questions around the proposed Church of Latter-Day Saints’ temple. The fact is, without local newspaper coverage, we might not have known anything at all about the permit request or the zoning or the master plan. Without our newspapers, as I’m writing today, trucks already might have transported the building up the hill and assembled it. By the time the general public had an idea of what was happening, the temple would have been a fait accompli, its lights shining all night long, its tower dominating our skyscape.
This is just one example of why small towns rely on a local press and why a healthy press makes a healthy town. Every day, less high-profile and consequential stories appear in our papers.
We learn about city growth and maintenance from zoning permits to street closures and home foreclosures. We see stories about city hall and our town budget. We use published statistics about the important elements of our local economy. I’m not going to even get started on newspaper coverage of sports and social events.
In the process, a newspaper gives us cohesion; provides a frame of reference for and an optic on our identity. You might even say it both gives and validates our identity. Here, we’re Broncs and Cowboys and outdoor-type-of-people. We hate high taxes, applaud small government, help our neighbors, volunteer a lot, and support our civic and religious organizations. How do we know? Because the stories selected and covered by the paper tell us so.
Another result? Community cohesion. The newspaper’s work of investigating, reporting, and informing heads off much of the divisiveness that happens when people make up their own explanations of events. It’s all part of a thriving social, political, and economic life that makes up a community like ours. Something to think about.
What happened in Kansas focused a spotlight not just on press freedoms but on what it means for small towns to have a press at all.
