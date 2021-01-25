Bruce Barton Taylor, 92, of Cody, entered Heaven on Jan. 23, 2021.
He was born June 30, 1928, to George and Inez (Barton) Taylor. He graduated from Union-Endicott High School. Bruce served in the Army from 1950-1952. He followed in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps, working at IBM Endicott, N.Y., for his whole career.
On Feb. 1, 1970, he married Norma, and they spent 50 wonderful years together. After retiring, Bruce went on a hunting trip to Wyoming with some friends, and was overwhelmed with the beauty of God’s creation in Wyoming.
For several years Bruce and Norma made Cody their summer home, traveling back and forth from New York, before moving permanently to Wyoming.
Bruce was predeceased by his siblings June (Wayne) Myers, Julia (Kaye) McDill, Alice (Eugene) Cole, Richard (Marilyn) Taylor and James Taylor.
Bruce and Norma maintained their membership in the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley, N.Y., but faithfully attended and served in the First Baptist Church of Cody.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Cody with Pastor Michael Fisher officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the First Baptist Church, Cody.
Condolences to the family can be sent on Bruce’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.