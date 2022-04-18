To the editor:
I have recently noticed a new billboard, on Big Horn Avenue, that has proven just how low we have sunk as a so-called civilization. We are now advertising and encouraging people to kill their own babies. These babies, who are totally innocent, are, for some reason, condemned to death.
This death is a particularly heinous death in which babies are ripped apart limb by limb and sucked out of their mother’s wombs. God help us.
(s) leslie maslak
Cody
