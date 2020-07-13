Customer service is something that I greatly value.
If I receive it, I am very likely to return to a business, but if not, I try to make a point to never return.
Since moving to Cody about two years ago I have received both terrific and terrible customer service.
I have noticed many of the businesses providing terrible service have a local monopoly or near monopoly in their trade. It may be that these businesses don’t feel the need to provide their customers adequate care as they know the buyer has no choice but to patronize their business, so there is no fear of competition.
This is a disappointing and short-sighted mentality in our 21st century world.
With Amazon becoming a mainstay source of goods for many Americans, the pressure is now on even more for Main Street businesses to pull their weight. Furthermore, with the ever-growing use of the Cody Classifieds Facebook page, bad news travels faster and more effectively than ever.
Author Dan Kennedy said on average it costs five times more to attract a new customer to a store rather than retain an existing one.
I’ll never forget the warm, fuzzy feeling I get when I receive great customer service.
At one of the first businesses I visited here the staff took the time to get to know me and the items I needed from the moment I entered the store, going above and beyond to help elevate my experience throughout. This store does not have the cheapest goods for nearly any item, but I’m happy to give them my business because I have enough confidence in their expertise that I will walk out of the store with the goods that actually fit my needs.
When you have a successful experience in a store and even more so are matched with a product that provides benefit to your life, the memory sticks with you intrinsically whether conscious or not.
Before becoming a journalist I worked in a variety of retail businesses including a ski shop in Minnesota. Providing customer service was a top priority and because of such, many of our customers genuinely enjoyed spending time with us, so much so that it seemed some went out of their way to spend money with us just to find an excuse to come into the store.
Cody is a difficult business environment as the large majority of sales for most enterprises occur during four months out of the year.
Many locals travel to Billings for certain goods, but that trend could be reversed by a business that provides exceptional service, helping it become renowned throughout the entire region.
Tapping into this population base of nearly 110,000 people isn’t a far-fetched idea even if most of these citizens live 90 minutes away. Word travels fast these days, and there are many former Cody residents who live in Billings but return to Cody often to see friends and family. Certain people also love having an excuse to get out of Billings and visit a more picturesque locale.
Like any pursuit in life, people want to support those who provide them support. You can’t expect people to have your back if you don’t have theirs.
