While many things in our world have changed, it’s nice to see some things stay (mostly) the same.
This week is homecoming for Cody High School, and while the dance is canceled, the rest of the events will go forward as usual.
A celebration of friendship and camaraderie on the field and off, homecoming is a special time of year for students. And while the return of alumni has diminished since the event first began, it is a time for memories, reminiscing and old friends for those who do come back.
Things kicked off Monday, with the bonfire held during the evening at Beck Lake Park.
Each day students are encouraged to dress up, with themes including Movie Day, Wild West and Rock, so don’t be surprised if you see some hair or boy bands on Thursday. Friday is blue and gold day, so anyone who wants to show their Bronc and Filly pride should do so.
Friday the homecoming parade will be at 2 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue. Traditionally it’s not only high school students who participate, but also those from Cody Middle School and Eastside, Livingston and Sunset schools.
Cody’s sports team will be busy, with the volleyball team hosting Natrona on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Rock Springs on Saturday at 2 p.m. The cross country team’s lone home meet of the season will be Friday afternoon. And the Bronc football team takes on Evanston on Friday at 7 p.m.
Good luck to all the Bronc and Filly teams during their contests this week and thank you to all the coaches, teachers, parents and members of the community whose work will make this year’s homecoming events fun and safe.
We wish students a happy homecoming.
Amber Peabody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.