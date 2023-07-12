To the editor:

(5) comments

Booneyrat
Tom Conners

This ain't 1898...and times have changed.

Report Add Reply
Luke Hopkin

Yep, times have changed, religious discrimination should be a thing of the past.

Report Add Reply
JustAGuyInCody
Joe Whittaker

Total straw man argument here…while there may be some religious bigots, the majority don’t want the temple strictly due to the proposed location. Stop using deceitful tactics like this.

Report
Justin M. Smith
Justin Smith

Your “religion” says black people and natives can pray their way to being white. So maybe chill on throwing out the word “discrimination,” glass houses and all that.

Report
Kerry Frost

Well put!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.