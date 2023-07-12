To the editor:
In the 1890s, William Cody was determined to build up the Big Horn Basin. By then, Cody had become so positive about Utah and Mormons that he viewed them as a model for the Big Horn Basin settlement. In an 1898 letter, Cody wrote,
“The possibilities of the new region I have no fears are as grand as any which have followed other pioneers in the older Western States. We have only to look at what the Mormons have done in the great Salt Lake Valley, which at the time of its settlement was the most desolate of deserts; they have made it blossom as the rose, and today there is no more prosperous and wealthy state on the continent, taking into consideration all the circumstances, than Utah. We have in the Big Horn Basin, resources that are not only infinitely greater and more varied than in Utah, and I have no doubt that one season’s effective work by our well to do settlers will show as great results as have been accomplished there.”
Unfortunately, settlers (non-Mormons) of the Big Horn Basin were unable to build the irrigation systems and canals necessary to make the area prosperous. Determined not to fail, Buffalo Bill invited his Mormon friends to come. They did and helped to build the railway system as well as the initial canal system in the Big Horn Basin.
To deny The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints the right to build the temple is not only violating the First Amendment of the Constitution (Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof), but it is also anti-William F. Cody. The Mormons were invited here by Bill Cody himself! The Mormons were a part of his initial city masterplan.
(s) Adam Peters
Cody
This ain't 1898...and times have changed.
Yep, times have changed, religious discrimination should be a thing of the past.
Total straw man argument here…while there may be some religious bigots, the majority don’t want the temple strictly due to the proposed location. Stop using deceitful tactics like this.
Your “religion” says black people and natives can pray their way to being white. So maybe chill on throwing out the word “discrimination,” glass houses and all that.
Well put!
