In political discourse, the ebb and flow of contemptuous rhetoric for fellow citizens and public servants expressed throughout our community are cause for concern.
The labeling of others as RINOs (and now “uniparty” as the ominous term du jour) is almost always alleged by those who value the “Party” and identity politics over critical thinking and self-responsibility. According to these accusers, a RINO appears to be anyone who does not kowtow to the dictates of every plank of the Party platform merely because the Party determines that a political opinion or position is permissible.
And who determines the planks of the Party platform but a small group of individuals who concoct political identifiers for what a Republican ought to be. These are often the same individuals who despise those on a different end of the political spectrum for their “virtue signaling” while doing the exact same thing with a different set of virtues in hand. And when I say virtue or virtuous, I mean the values, morals, or other attributes that are important, moral, or ethical to a group or individual.
If you believe the media, that which is virtuous to those on the Right is clearly not the same as that which is virtuous to those on the Left, and that is perfectly acceptable in a free society. Each person is to determine what they value and act according to their own conscience. What is not acceptable is for an individual to fail to develop or discover what virtues they hold dear to their own heart. Allowing a Party to determine your virtues is only acceptable for those who are otherwise incapable of making any meaningful decisions on their own.
It is especially concerning when any Party seeks to determine what we can define as virtuous. This is shown in part through bylaws that may state that incumbents are required to have a voting record of 80% or higher in support of the Party’s platform and that challengers must sign some sort of loyalty pledge with the threat that any individual that does not fall in line may not receive Party support during any general election. This sort of litmus test is certainly contrary to the idea of individual freedom and the basic notions of our democratic republic form of government. What a dangerous proposition. When individuals are elected, the only appropriate oath for them to take is the oath of office as prescribed by the Constitution of the state of Wyoming Article 6 § 20. While substantially agreeing with the Party platform appears to be common sense for individuals registered to that Party, the idea that an individual should sign a loyalty pledge is contrary to the notions of liberty that many hold so dearly.
As Henry Ward Beecher stated, “[l]iberty is the soul’s right to breathe, and when it cannot take a long breath, laws are girded too tight. Without liberty, man is a syncope.” An underlying principle of every clause of the First Amendment is our right to think for ourselves because of the liberty that flows when we are able to do so. Instead of promoting freedom of thought, these loyalty pledges instead encourage elected officials to think how a vote lines up with the Party platform in order to remain in the good graces of the interpreters of that platform.
The virtues of a specific Party, as defined by the Party platform, can and do change over time. We have recently seen a large number of registered Democrats in our country move toward the Republican party. For example, it is estimated that in the year preceding the 2022 elections, over 1 million individuals across 43 states migrated from the Democrat Party to the Republican Party. This can be for various reasons, but many of these individuals claim that the Democrat Party platform no longer represents the virtues they hold dear and that the Republican Party policies are more in line with their own values.
If what you perceive as virtuous aligns more with one Party than the other, you may well identify as a member of that Party; however, there is no obligation that just because you identify as a member of that Party you must agree with every position proposed by the small group of outspoken policymakers. There are many issues one must consider in life and in politics, and no Party, platform, or candidate can satisfy them all. Each person must take responsibility to decide which issues are most important to them at any particular time.
When George Orwell wrote “1984,” he did not do it as a commentary on a specific Party, he wrote it as a commentary and warning against totalitarianism. He wrote it as a warning to us against those who seek power. When individuals determine that their neighbors are not entitled to have differing views to remain a member of their political Party, this is an exercise in petty tyranny that must be extinguished. Do not become that which you express to hate. As a lifelong conservative, I am concerned at times for the direction of our state’s majority Party if this is indeed the direction it wishes to go. If we are in constant competition to show how much more virtuous we are than each other, we are on an unsustainable and dangerous path towards totalitarianism.
I do not write these things to condone or condemn the political stances or voting history of private individuals or specific public servants, I merely write them to caution against engaging in the tribalistic urge many have when participating in political discourse. If you do not support a candidate or a law, you may certainly vote them out of office or work to change the law; however, do not engage in the most basic form of argument which is name-calling and labeling others as RINOs.
Do not rely on a Party to determine what you should or should not find virtuous, instead spend time really thinking about what you value, read, research, and seek understanding of the laws and issues while considering your own values, and then act and vote accordingly.
In “1984” the good guys do not win, the Party does. While being tortured in the “Ministry of Love,” the protagonist learns the following: “The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power. What pure power means you will understand presently… Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power. Now you begin to understand me.” – George Orwell, 1984.
I say these things as a lifelong Republican. We must always value liberty and freedom over Party and platform. Let us be Americans first and Party members second.
(David Hill is an attorney in Cody)
