To the editor:
Sandy Newsome has my vote in the upcoming primary election.
She has done an outstanding job in the House of Representatives. She is a lifelong student and spends so much time as she considers all aspects of bills that are being presented. She has stressed positivity even with faced with mud slinging and rises to the top in integrity. I moved to Cody just 20 years ago and have enjoyed involvement in many areas in the Cody community.
Sandy has lived here twice as long and given back to her state and community with energy and devotion. I take voting very seriously and study the issues. It is our responsibility.
(s) sherrie frame
Cody
