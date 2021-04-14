With the current surge in applications for building permits in Park County, county commissioners need to take a serious look at adopting building code restrictions and inspections.
We can certainly understand why the Park County commissioners have up to this point been reluctant to institute building codes and conduct inspections. It would cost a bunch of money the commissioners don’t have at their disposal.
However, while county officials are not shy about requiring building permits for any construction in the county, at this time they have no control over what the building looks like.
Overall, Wyoming residents are resistant to being told what they can or can’t do on their private property.
And in some cases, Home Owners’ Associations may have been too rigid in strictly enforcing covenants. However, people who purchased property in those subdivisions should have been aware of what they were committing themselves to before purchasing the property.
Joy Hill, Park County Planning and Zoning director, asserts P&Z will issue fines for violations if a building permit is not purchased prior to construction and the county will litigate if the infractions are disputed.
So if that is the case, why can’t the county implement minimum building code requirements and enforce them also?
Hill said the reason is enforcing code restrictions and inspections would be an enormous cost to the county. But the county already performs wastewater inspections.
If the county can inspect wastewater, certainly the county should be able to inspect building codes.
It is completely understandable county commissioners have resisted mandating inspections for the simple reason they don’t have the resources, both personnel and finances.
However, with the increase in construction in the county, we believe the commissioners need to begin the process of establishing county building codes and enforcing them.
