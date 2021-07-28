To the editor:
Thank you, Mr. Malmberg, for your recent editorial on the need for pedestrian crosswalks or signage on Big Horn Avenue.
With all due respect to Mr. Hallsten of WYDOT, I would submit that the traffic counters which they will at some point deploy to accumulate the statistical evidence to which he alludes, while essential to measuring the obviously heavy, vehicular-traffic volume during school hours, will do nothing to measure potential pedestrian crossings by students, which after all is the main concern.
To the contrary, some of the traffic volume will be attributable to parents driving their children to school, rather than letting them cross Big Horn Avenue. The safety of the children and other would-be pedestrians is (or should be) the objective for WYDOT and the City.
While WYDOT does their glacial-speed study, I concur with Mayor Hall that some of the recent tourist-revenue windfall be appropriated to put in signage, crosswalks and whatever else is feasible within the law to prevent further needless pedestrian injuries.
(s) stan wolcott
Cody
