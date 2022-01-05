To the editor:
This Christmas the ‘Cody Community’ came together to provide “Christmas bags” for senior citizens! We are so cheered, and grateful, for such kindness!
As ‘the community’ considers next year’s project, we would ask: “How can we help our younger generation?” We know many struggle with affording apartments, with reliable transportation, and rising food costs!
How can those of us, who have been so blessed, this Christmas, help “our Community” by helping our younger generations with their pressing needs?
(s) Nora marie lewis
Cody
(0) comments
