To the editor:
The members of the Northwest College Board of Trustees have had some tough budget decisions to make.
It looks like the new trajectory is to make the school specialize in a particular field instead of offering a variety of associate degrees. This is extremely disappointing to me.
The oldest of my five children recently completed his first year at NWC. It was a great first step into adult life for him. When he graduated high school he didn’t know what his major would be, and he didn’t feel ready to move far from home.
NWC was a great solution for him. He lived in the dorms, so he had autonomy, but was only a 30-minute drive from home if he wanted to be with us. It was ideal. Not every high school graduate is ready to go far from home.
I have a nephew who did not do well with that situation. His school was several hours drive from his parents’ home. In the second semester his parents got word that their son was suicidal. They, of course, dropped everything and went to pick him up. They didn’t know he was going to have serious mental health problems.
My concern with the new trajectory of NWC is that it will no longer be a school that will be any use to my family or many local families. The beauty of having a local community college is that it is LOCAL. And it gives fledgling adults a lot of guidance in deciding their majors.
I hope we will continue to have a community college for our local youth who are still deciding what their careers will be. With a couple more years of maturity and growth they will be better prepared to continue their education wherever they choose to go.
(s) page peters
Cody
