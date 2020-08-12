Charles Dickens in his novel “A Tale of Two Cities” wrote, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
Nowhere is that more evident than in the charitable organizations serving Park County during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As food pantries across the nation have seen more demand and increases in the number of people needing help, Wyoming and Park County have not been exceptions.
But the volunteers at Mannahouse, Cody Cupboard and Powell Valley Loaves & Fishes have all stepped up to handle the increased needs.
Other groups and individuals have been involved including the Cody School District, which has provided students with more than 82,000 meals since the shutdown began.
This is certainly a time when the best in people shines through in the worst of conditions.
With all of the divisiveness and political combativeness rampant in our nation today, it gives us hope to see volunteers serving others less fortunate and putting aside their differences to be good neighbors.
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times” is certainly valid today.
Dickens’ quote is the first paragraph in “A Tale of Two Cities.” The two cities were the stark contrast of conditions for people living in London and Paris at the time.
The entire paragraph from this novel could be a statement about the contrast of conditions in the United States today. Instead of a Tale of Two Cities,” it could be “A Tale of Two Nations.”
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”
The unselfishness of the volunteers in Park County make this a “season of light” and a “spring of hope.”
