As usual, there was precious little warning. It came like a thief in the night, except it was daytime on the hole No. 3 green.
It rushed in, established residency in my head and served notice things are going to be different.
Who can it be knocking at my door; go ’way; don’t come ’round here no more. Don’t you see that it’s late at night; I’m very tired and I’m not feeling right …
It was afternoon, but still visited at a most inopportune time – my first time swinging a club in six months with nephews Jay and Trey, and Lincoln Reese. I had actually parred the first hole, so obviously was in too giddy a mood for any unannounced visitor.
Yet, it’s been about seven years, traditionally the lapse between these psyche kidnappings. One minute I’m perfectly spontaneous, witty beyond words and disarmingly charming (and I’m clearly downplaying), the next my thinking is slowed to the point of the personality of an introverted sloth. There’s no way to predict duration, so I crawl into my womb of a room and hide till the menacing clouds part.
On this particular day when intruding thoughts invaded my peace, I was quite aware something had changed. It’s like swallowing a fly – you don’t see it enter but there’s no mistaking what just happened. I slogged through the remaining six holes but, with no explanation, opted out of the back nine. I’m guessing my perceptive homies suspected my well-documented attic clutter.
All I wish is to be alone; stay away, don’t you invade my home. Best off if you hang outside; don’t come in; I’ll only run and hide …
That’s my standard game plan when “it” happens: I hide. Don’t expect me to be engaging or accept invitations out. Don’t anticipate jokes and try to set me up for the usual gags. Basically don’t come a-knockin’ when my head’s a rockin’.
Tonight I missed bowling league for the first time in my sterling, four-year career. Better my team subtract 10 pins from my absentia average than try to interact with a stranger only vaguely resembling “Buzzsaw.” Some are so quietly low-profile they can easily hide a mental no-show. When you’re a compulsive, attention-seeking jokester, there’s nowhere to hide. Soon they’re poking you with sticks trying to wake up the persona they know.
Who can it be knocking at my door? Make no sound, tip-toe across the floor. If he hears, he’ll knock all day; I’ll be trapped and here I’ll have to stay …
I recall a time in my 20s at my old party apartment across from Steck’s when I literally would hide and tip-toe. My door was normally open all hours for wayward partiers, but during one of my prolonged mental stupors, I’d sometimes park my car in Steck’s parking lot to give the appearance I wasn’t home. A knock on the door would have me sliding off the couch like a muskrat into a ditch.
Now here I am semi-disabled again. I ain’t hiding my car, but my curtains are tight, my TV volume low and my reaction time still blindingly fast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.