Sometimes, colors leave me confused.
I used to wonder aloud with colleagues why our computers were black, our file cabinets putty-colored and our printers some shade of gray. Any extension cords or surge protectors were black or white, and each iteration of our phones was typically black.
The default color of hanging files was a dark, mossy green, and the folders inside were that eggshell color. But why? When it gets right down to it, what hue-meister decides the color to build anything? Who decides when taupe is “out” and ivory is “in”?
As a kid, I remember nothing but white kitchen appliances. Then one day the radical avocado and harvest gold appeared on the scene along with wood paneling and rust-colored shag carpet. Just who decreed, “Let all kitchen appliances now be green or gold”? And what about the color of switch plates and electrical outlets? Who came up with that boring beige color anyway?
Sometimes, though, I’m guessing it’s easier to manufacture one color over another. Henry Ford has always been maligned because he said about his Model T, “Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it is black.”
I always thought ol’ Henry was just a fuddy-duddy, but he had a perfect explanation. He wanted to produce a car that the average American could afford so the Ford chassis and the color didn’t change. It was simply to keep costs down.
“I cannot say that anyone agreed with me,” Ford wrote. “The selling people could not of course see the advantages that a single model would bring about in production. More than that, they did not particularly care … Salesmen always want to cater to whims instead of acquiring sufficient knowledge of their product to be able to explain to the customer with the whim that what they have will satisfy his every requirement.”
These days, though, we do have more options in our homes, shops, closets, garages and workspaces to color-coordinate everything from kitchen gadgets to office equipment. To some degree, I suppose there’s a lot of scientific research connected with the psychology of color. But, with file cabinets, office chairs and such, I think it’s simply accessorizing.
Beauty is a culprit where color is concerned, too. I can now find nail polish and lipstick in colors other than shades of basic red and pink. Can I really wear blue, green or yellow nail polish along with purple lips? Isn’t the first thing people say about a dead person, “Look, they’re turning purple”? No, I can’t do purple lips any more than I can eat or drink anything blue – just can’t do it.
Now orange is a color with a problem. If I want to attract attention, orange is the color for me. One usually doesn’t wear orange, unless incarcerated or heading to hunting camp when it’s autumn in Wyoming. In these instances, the issue is visibility: One isn’t likely to get shot at or a prisoner make an escape when either is colored orange.
Most folks I know wouldn’t drive an orange car either – unless they were the Dukes of Hazzard tearing up the countryside in their General Lee, a 1969 Dodge Charger.
In that case, even I could make an exception.
