In the Sept. 22 edition of the Cody Enterprise, Bob Meinecke’s column included several errors in regard to Trout Unlimited. The officers and board of the East Yellowstone Chapter would like to correct the record.
The local East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited welcomes Bob Meinecke as a member. We hope he supports our mission of “bringing together diverse interests to care for and recover rivers and streams so our children can experience the joy of wild and native trout and salmon.” As a new member, we want to make sure Mr. Meinecke understands what Trout Unlimited is really about.
First, our chapter consists of all volunteers who contribute time and resources to help ensure productive and sustainable fisheries for current and future generations. From supporting and participating in the organization of Kids Fishing Day last spring with record number participants, to screening irrigation ditches to prevent fish entrainment, to constructing fish passage on the Greybull and Wood rivers, to assisting in habitat improvements to Sunlight Creek, to the annual fall fish rescue from irrigation ditches, to working to improve water quality on the lower Shoshone River, to protecting and recovering native Yellowstone cutthroat populations, our chapter is and has been actively engaged in multiple conservation efforts across the Big Horn Basin.
Second, our chapter and Trout Unlimited appreciate the diversity of the angling community who help support fisheries management when they purchase a license. Whether they are fishing for an evening meal or simply enjoying the solitude of a day on the river, there is room for all. Many of our members do fly fish as they enjoy the challenge of “matching the hatch” or solving the puzzle of what nymph to use. Making that perfect cast to a wily rising trout is a rewarding and memorable experience.
Third, many of our members although not all, do practice catch and release. There are many reasons to fish in addition to catching a meal including physical activity, enjoying the solitude of beautiful settings, matching your wits against wild trout and sharing experiences with good friends. With increasing fishing pressure on many of our western rivers and lakes, releasing trout helps sustain healthy populations of fish and hopefully helps ensure a rewarding experience the next time you visit the river. Catch and release has grown in popularity over the years and is now practiced by walleye, bass and many other anglers in addition to trout fishers.
Finally, catch and release fishing can lead to mortality, particularly during periods of sustained warm weather. Angler education and restrictions can help reduce negative impacts to populations during these periods. Proper catch and release techniques including landing the fish quickly, keeping the fish wet and using single barbless hooks can help reduce mortality to 5% or even significantly less. To encourage good practices, Trout Unlimited at the national level will no longer publish photos of fish out of the water.
We face many challenges in the future with extended droughts, increasing angling pressure, competing demands for water, inadequate in-stream flows, and most importantly connecting our youth to the great outdoors. We all need to work together to sustain our incredible fisheries resource. There is little room for divisiveness.
Trout Unlimited
Kathy Crofts - President
Larry Timchack - Vice President
Tom Brown - Treasurer
Cathy Sweet - Secretary
Board Members:
Birney Holberg
Tom Reed
Dave Sweet
Tanner Rosenbaum
Elaine Tabacinski
Bob Capron
Tom Anderson
